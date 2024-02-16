Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $51,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

