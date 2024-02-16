Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $51,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $43,977,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 693.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 165,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $394.34 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $399.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

