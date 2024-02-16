China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 1.1%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

China Railway Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

