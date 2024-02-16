Chorus Aviation (CHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

