CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

