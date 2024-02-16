CIBC Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$21.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.97% from the stock’s previous close.
DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
