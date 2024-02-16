Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $96.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 34,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

