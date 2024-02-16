Citigroup Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,066,983,000 after buying an additional 320,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

