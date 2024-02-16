CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $10.05 Average PT from Analysts

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

