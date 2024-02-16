Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $52,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 621,937 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

