Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cloudflare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

