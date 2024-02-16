CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

