Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

