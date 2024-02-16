Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

