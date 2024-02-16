CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 8,100 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,997,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 342,335 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 370.5% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 296,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.64.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

