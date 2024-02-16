Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

TSE IDG opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

