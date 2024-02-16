Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TU opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 255.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

