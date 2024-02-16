Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.33.

Shares of GSY opened at C$179.23 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.27.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

