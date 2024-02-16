Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.78 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

