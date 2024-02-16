CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.66 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
