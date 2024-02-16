CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.66 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPI Aerostructures

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.