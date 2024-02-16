Craig Hallum Reiterates “Hold” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

