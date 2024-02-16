Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,674,090. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 197,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.