CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $76.16 on Friday. CRH has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

