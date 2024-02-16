Critical Contrast: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) & JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trevena and JanOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Trevena alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 0 2 0 3.00 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevena currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 824.84%. Given Trevena’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than JanOne.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Trevena has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trevena and JanOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $570,000.00 18.04 -$53.67 million ($2.80) -0.21 JanOne $39.61 million 0.14 $10.99 million N/A N/A

JanOne has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -314.87% -71.98% JanOne N/A 1.55% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Trevena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JanOne beats Trevena on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. Trevena, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About JanOne

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.