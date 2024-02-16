CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $331.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,522.08, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $338.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

