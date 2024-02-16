D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,106 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

