D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,864 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period.

PFD stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

