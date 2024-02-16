D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 4.6 %

GT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

