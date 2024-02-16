D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 4,784 iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

