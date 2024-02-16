D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 244,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 234,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Premier Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

