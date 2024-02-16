D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

