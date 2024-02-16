D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 818,262 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,509,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after buying an additional 1,055,556 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $573.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
