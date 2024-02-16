D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

