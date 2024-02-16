D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

