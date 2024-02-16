D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $231.96.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

