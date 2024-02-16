D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

About Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,252 shares of company stock worth $1,264,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.