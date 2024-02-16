D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $289,000 Stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,419,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 27,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 549,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 547,384 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 316,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 161,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 213,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $25.91 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
