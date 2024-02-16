D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $299,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,336.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,019.83. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

