D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DHT were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DHT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

