D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.