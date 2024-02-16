D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $210,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

