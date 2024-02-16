D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $245,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $62.49 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.