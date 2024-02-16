D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $246,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Barclays PLC grew its position in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 268,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Up 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

