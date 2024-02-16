D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $253,000 in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

