D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $294,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

