D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

