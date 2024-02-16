D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASS. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

