D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

