D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.23 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.