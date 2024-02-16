D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $218,000 Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 2.4 %

AGCO opened at $110.55 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

